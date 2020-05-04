Heart mowed into lawn outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Landscapers recently mowed a large heart into the lawn outside of Brigham and Women’s Hospital to show support and appreciation for the frontline workers who are battling the coronavirus outbreak.

James Rathmell, chair of the hospital’s Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, snapped a photo of the heart-shaped image mowed into the lawn outside 15 Francis Street.

“It’s not just hard work, it’s heart work. Thank you to Facilities and Operations for reminding us what it’s all about,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

