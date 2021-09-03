ATLANTA (WHDH) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a young man who died after an elevator free-fell in an Atlanta apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told WGCL that JauMarcus McFarland and two of his Champion Prep Academy football teammates had boarded an elevator at 444 Highland Ave. and felt as though it was beginning to fall.

The elevator stopped and opened its doors normally on the third floor, where McFarland’s teammates got off.

McFarland also attempted to exit the elevator but was unable to do so and became trapped inside as it began to free-fall, witnesses added.

He reportedly became crushed between the top of the elevator and the floor of the shaft below for about one hour before being recovered.

McFarland succumbed to his injuries.

McFarland’s football coach, Michael Carson, told the local news station that the death of his player was “heart-wrenching.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

