LEWISTON, MAINE (WHDH) – Community members were in shock in and around Lewiston, Maine Thursday after a series of deadly shootings Wednesday night.

Investigators said 40-year-old Robert Card allegedly first targeted a bowling alley in Lewiston before targeting a restaurant in town around 7 p.m. Maine’s Governor on Thursday morning said at least 18 people were killed. Thirteen people were injured.

As law enforcement agencies ramped up efforts to find Card, who remained at large, people impacted by the shootings shared their thoughts.

“My heart is crushed,” the owner of the restaurant said in a statement. “I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turned upside down for no good reason.”

Officials said seven people were killed at the bowling alley, Just-In-Time Recreation. Eight people died at the restaurant, Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three other people died after being taken to area hospitals.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday said “the full weight” of her administration is behind law enforcement in their efforts to capture Card, who is facing multiple murder warrants linked to the shootings.

“We cannot and we will not rest,” Mills said.

Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said Card is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“If you come into contact with this individual or someone that you think looks like this individual, you are to call 911,” Ross said.

Authorities on Thursday had identified eight of the shooting victims, according to police. While officials continued work to identify additional victims, some family members spoke out.

The family of 53-year-old Tricia Asselin said she was shot and killed when she ran to call 911 at the bowling alley where she worked.

Asselin’s sister told CNN she and Tricia had been bowling when they heard “a big bang.”

“My sister was bowling on another lane than I was, so we were a little bit apart there,” Bobbi Nichols said. “We heard a loud noise and I wasn’t sure what it was until I heard another shot and I knew.”

Nichols said she could not see her sister, adding “Everyone was running.”

“I got caught in people trampling and running out,” she said. “We just kept running and there were shots fired outside of the building after and we just kept running and running and running.”

Wednesday night was youth bowling night at Just-In-Time Recreation.

“I feel sad for the children,” said one person in the area. “The kids don’t deserve this.”

Another victim, Joseph Walker, was a manager of the Schemengees Bar and Grille restaurant. Walker’s father said he picked up a knife and went after the gunman to try to stop him.

“That’s when he shot my son to death,” said Walker’s father, Leroy Walker, Sr. “Trying to save some more lives, he ended up losing his life.”

Bryan MacFarlane was participating in a weekly cornhole tournament for the deaf community when he was shot and killed at Schemengees.

Peyton Brewer-Ross is another one of the 18 confirmed victims. He worked at Bath Iron Works, which posted on Facebook Thursday calling him “a valuable part of our team.”

“All of us at Bath Iron Works are heartbroken to share that we have lost a member of our BIW family,” the company said.

As community members mourn those lost, some survivors are being hailed as heroes. Among them, Tom Giberti also works at the bowling alley. His nephew on Facebook said Giberti was shot several times trying to shield six children who were bowling.

Giberti was taken into surgery and was in stable condition as of Thursday night.

Just-In-Time Recreation issued a statement after Wednesday’s shooting saying “None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is.”

“We are devastated for our community and our staff,” the statement continued. “We lost some amazing and wholehearted people from our bowling community last night. There are no words to fix this or make it better.”

The owner of Schemengees continued in their statement.

“We lost great people in this community,” the owner said. “How can we make any sense of this? Sending out prayers to everyone.”

Within Lewiston, officials said eight people injured in Wednesday’s shootings remained hospitalized as of Thursday night. Hospital officials said three of the eight people were in critical condition, with five in stable condition.

At least two other victims were taken to hospitals elsewhere. Their conditions were unknown.

