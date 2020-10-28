‘Heartbreak’: NH high school soccer team forced to forfeit tournament after district learns other teams will not wear masks

NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - High schoolers on the boys and girls varsity soccer teams in Newmarket, New Hampshire were forced to forfeit their spots in an upcoming tournament this week after the school district learned the opposing teams would not be wearing face masks.

School officials cited an uptick in coronavirus positivity reported in the district since mid-September as the reason for their decision, with seven active cases in town and over 40 members of the school community in quarantine.

They said they remain committed to following our agreed-upon protocols for playing sports which includes wearing face coverings in school, on the playing field and on the school buses.

“Given that our opponents’ protocols do not require face coverings while playing sports and that social distancing is not possible when playing soccer, we will not participate in the upcoming tournament,” the statement read. “We are disheartened that our pandemic safety protocols will result in us being unable to play in the tournament, but we feel comfortable that this is the right choice for our entire school community at this time.”

Some of the players are taking the decision hard.

“My initial reaction was just heartbreak complete heartbreak,” high school senior Ben Ernest said. “It’s something we look forward to. Holding up that trophy for our community.”

New Hampshire and the state’s interscholastic athletic association have not mandated face coverings for players noting that circumstances differ by community.

Epping High School was one of the opposing teams. The school’s athletic director, Benjamin Bourgoin released a statement reading:

“We are disappointed that the game was not played. Our players and coaches were not looking for a forfeit. Our hope all along was that the game would be played, with Newmarket athletes abiding by their school’s policies, and our athletes abiding by our school’s policies.”

As for some of the players, they said they are keeping their fingers crossed that COVID-19 will not affect other high school sports.

“Personally, for me I mean, I still have a basketball season and a baseball season coming this year, so I’m hoping the same thing doesn’t happen there.” senior Jack Noon said.

