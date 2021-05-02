‘Heartbreaking’: 2 women stabbed to death in Boston, one person in custody

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is in custody as police investigate the stabbing deaths of two women in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Taft Street around 12:30 p.m. found two women suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene the other was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say children witnessed the incident and a dog was also found injured at the scene.

Police took a man into custody in connection with the women’s deaths. Neighbors said they knew one of the victims and were shocked by the killings.

“I didn’t see this coming at all. It’s very heartbreaking,” said neighbor Carlos Acetuna.

No additional information was immediately available.

