DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a teenage girl dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Topliff Street around 3:40 p.m. found the girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The girl’s family has identified her as 17-year-old Alicia King Born.

Born was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She should not have lost her life like this it’s very heartbreaking,” Born’s aunt Jessica Lewis said.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins said she plans to hold the person responsible for this act accountable.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross thanked the community for alerting first responders to the incident.

A person of interest has been identified, according to Gross and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No further information has been released.

Family members and police officers ask anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

