‘Heartbreaking’: Father of Sandy Hook victim commits suicide at Newtown Town Hall

NEWTOWN, CONN. (WHDH) - The father of a Sandy Hook shooting victim apparently committed suicide at the community’s town hall early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported suicide at Edmond Town Hall about 7 a.m. found Jeremy Richman, 49, dead, according to Newtown police.

Police with the State of Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the cause of his death, though it appears to be a suicide.

Richman, who has an office at the town hall, is the father of Avielle Richman and was the founder of the Avielle Foundation.

In a statement, Newtown police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde wrote, “This is a heartbreaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time.”

