LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell police are turning to the public for help as emergency crews continue to search for a missing 7-year-old girl who is nonverbal and living with autism.

Anna was last seen between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of East Merrimack Street in the Belvidere section of the city and may be riding on a bicycle.

She is described as being a Black girl who is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest, and a purple hair tie.

Even before Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan used a Sunday evening news conference to urge area residents to come outside and assist in the search, dozens of neighbors could be seen fanning out across the area and calling out Anna’s name in the hopes of locating her.

Officers on ATVs, bikes, boats, a helicopter, and others using a drone could be seen searching the Merrimack River and surrounding area late into the night.

As the search unfolded, one of Anna’s family friends told news crews at the scene, “We are asking everyone for prayers, this is heartbreaking, and we are just hoping. We’ve prayed to God and we’ve seen him do miracles so we’re trusting this is going to end up well.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

