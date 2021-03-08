‘Heartbreaking’: Peabody family fights for vaccine after glitch leaves 100 people without appointments

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A hundred people were forced to rebook their coronavirus vaccine appointments at a mass vaccination site in Davers due to some confusion at a call center.

Chris Flynn of Peabody cares for her homebound husband Ed and said it is really important to her family that she be protected from COVID-19.

She said she had her appointment booked through the state’s 211 call center that was set up for people having trouble with the Vaxfinder software on the internet.

But, when she showed up for the appointment, she was turned away.

“The team member came over and told me that anyone that had a 211 appointment, they had no doses for,” she explained.

Flynn said she was so disappointed and frustrated that she burst into tears.

In an attempt to get to the bottom of the mix-up, she called the 211 call center and Curative — the company that operates the mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree in Danvers — but never got the answers she was looking for.

“We made an appointment, I had an appointment and to be told I couldn’t be there was heartbreaking for me,” she said.

Her daughter, Kathryn Flynn who lives in New York decided to jump into action by calling the state, the media and every politician she could think of.

“She just feels like a ping-pong ball being thrown around and no one is taking the responsibility,” she said. “At this point, obviously there was a breakdown in communication.”

A spokesperson for the 211 command center told 7NEWS in a statement:

“Unfortunately the information for 100 of these appointments was not confirmed with Curative out of almost 1900 appointments on Saturday.”

The 100 people whose appointments were not honored over the weekend are being rebooked for slots this week.

The Flynn’s daughter said they have had trouble with the state before in their fight to stay healthy.

“The fact that I am still advocating on yet another healthcare matter is exhausting and frustrating,” she ssaid.

Curative released a statement saying it did not have a list due to a problem with data sharing. What caused this glitch is under investigation.

Flynn was able to get her shot on Monday.

