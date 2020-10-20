Heartbreaking stories underlie Holyoke Soldiers’ Home outbreak

On one day in early March, Susan Kenney had been on the phone with her father’s case manager at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home trying to set up a Zoom call with her dad, a 78-year-old veteran of the Air Force.

The case manager said nothing about an outbreak of COVID-19, but when Kenney turned on the television that night there was the alarming news. A number of veterans at the home had tested positive for the virus.

She called the home, but couldn’t get an answer about her father’s condition. Fed up, she finally went out to her car and scrawled, “Is my dad alive?” on the window, and started to drive. She would get halfway to the home when her mother called to say her father, Charles Lowell, had tested positive. He would pass away from the virus on April 15.

“I didn’t get an answer for over 30 hours. The numbers kept rising and I still didn’t know if my father was dead or alive,” Kenney testified Tuesday, choking back tears as she offered her family’s story to the Special Joint Oversight Committee on the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke COVID-19 Outbreak.

The committee, set up by the Legislature to investigate the factors that contributed to the deadly outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, held its first hearing at Holyoke Community College on Tuesday. It was the first of two hearings planned this week where the committee will be taking testimony from family members of soldiers’ home residents and those who lost loved ones in one of the most severe outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country.

“Hearing and validating what happened is important to moving on to the future of the home,” said Rep. Aaron Vega, a Holyoke Democrat.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, a veteran from Methuen, and Sen. Walter Timilty of Milton, who both offered sympathy and thanks to those who testified for being willing to speak out publicly.

“Your courage is beyond words,” Timilty said.

Lawmakers heard pleas from the families to improve the Soldiers’ Home, calls for the addition of a seat to the board of trustees for families, and requests to upgrade the facility so that veterans can have their own rooms and private showers to mitigate the spread of viruses and other disease.

Since March, at least 76 residents of the veterans’ home have died due to COVID-19, and many more residents and staff tested positive. Gov. Charlie Baker tried to fire the superintendent, Bennett Walsh, and ordered an independent investigation by former U.S. Attorney Mark Pearlstein, who concluded that decisions by Walsh and other officials contributed to the scale of the crisis by combining care units and placing patients in close quarters where transmission could occur more easily.

Walsh resigned last month, and is facing criminal charges brought by Attorney General Maura Healey against him and the home’s former medical director, David Clinton. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling is also conducting his own probe.

Michael Gaudette was one of the family members who showed up in person at Tuesday’s hearing to share his story. Gaudette lost his father, George Gaudette, on April 16 due to complications from COVID-19.

The elder Gaudette enlisted in the Army after graduating with a degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University, and worked in counter intelligence. When he came home, he started the criminal justice program at Holyoke Community College.

Gaudette’s son told the committee that he knew his father’s time was limited when he moved him into the Soldiers’ Home, but said he should have had more time with him.

“There was no reason why it should have been accelerated by actions that were, to say the least, rudimentary,” Gaudette said. “The virus itself doesn’t walk up stairs. It doesn’t take the elevator. People have to carry it room to room, floor to floor, and some basic precautions could have prevented some of the deaths.”

Gaudette, like other family members, faulted the Bennett administration at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home for failing to communicate effectively with families about what was happening inside the home, and the condition of their family members. It was only after his father was moved to Holyoke Medical Center that he said there were nightly Zoom calls with doctors and caregivers to give families information on the health of the veterans.

Gaudette said he was unable to bring himself to say Walsh’s name, but he labeled his hiring a political appointment that must be avoided when the board hires a full-time replacement. “I think if not for the administration, I think the staff would have been able to handle this much better,” Gaudette said.

Not everyone who testified lost their family member to the pandemic.

Cheryl Turgeon’s father Dennis Thresher was in the Air Force, and flew on bombers during the Korean War. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

Prior to the pandemic, Turgeon said her father was thriving at the Soldiers’ Home. He would walk down the hallway reading the newspaper every morning to chat with his favorite nurses, and then make his way to the canteen to play cards with friends.

But over one weekend in late March, Thresher’s health took a turn. He was lethargic, feverish and could barely talk. When the National Guard arrived at the facility on March 31 to assist with care delivery, he was transferred to the hospital. And though he tested negative for the virus, Turgeon said she assumes it was a false negative.

Thresher spent six nights in the hospital, before being transferred back to the Soldiers’ home where she said he was left in a bed where he developed pressure ulcers and his toes turned black, and at least one had to be amputated.

“The surgeon said to me this shouldn’t happen, but it did,” Turgeon said. “And it was a direct result of staffing and not having enough staff to take care for the veterans.”

In addition to lack of adequate staffing and continued poor communication, some family members complained of visiting hours restricted to Tuesday through Saturday, making it difficult for working family members.

They also said outdoor time has been limited for the surviving veterans, and dental, vision and podiatry services have been slow to return.

“He’s a shell of the man that he was, but he’s gotten there because of his grit and his fortitude and we need to fight like that for them,” Turgeon said of her father.

While the committee is planning a longer-term investigation into what went wrong at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and how the Legislature might act to prevent anything like it from happening again, Campbell said ongoing issues like dental care and fresh air for veterans will be looked into “immediately.”

The next hearing of the committee is scheduled for Thursday, and will be virtual.

“I really think we let our soldiers, we let them all down,” Gaudette said, “They protected us and in the end we didn’t protect them, and that’s what really really matters.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.