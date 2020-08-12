Heartbroken family members identify mother of 2 killed in Brockton hit-and-run

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver accused of hitting and killing a mother of two as she was walking her dog in Brockton late Tuesday night before fleeing the scene and abandoning his damaged vehicle has been arraigned on criminal charges in connection with her death.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash near 634 Centre St. shortly before 9 p.m. transported the injured woman to Brockton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Brockton police. Family members have identified her as 55-year-old Michelle Maxwell, of Brockton.

The driver, Allen Perkins, 57, turned himself over to police after the black Chevy Tahoe he was driving was located in a CVS parking lot on Centre Street.

He was ordered released on a GPS monitoring bracelet Wednesday following his arraignment in Brockton District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

He is due back in court next month.

