Heartbroken family members mourning woman reported missing after leaving Boston club

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heartbroken family members of Jassy Correia are mourning the death of the 23-year-old mother they say was found dead in the trunk of a car in Delaware after the man suspected of kidnapping her was captured by police.

Correia’s brother confirmed his sister’s death through tears on Thursday.

“I can’t believe it,” he told reporters outside of his Dorchester home. “They just found her in the trunk.”

Family members and friends could be seen arriving at the house, some were overcome with emotion.

News of Correia’s death came shortly after law enforcement sources say Louis D. Coleman III was captured on a highway in Wilmington.

She leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Authorities did not detail the nature of Correia’s death.

Family members are expected to give a statement later Thursday night.

