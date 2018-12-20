Heartbroken family members of Everett woman speak out after husband arraigned on murder charge

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Grief-stricken family members of Ersilia Matarazzo addressed the media Thursday, hours after her husband was arraigned for her murder.

The 50-year-old’s aunt fought back tears and she described her niece and a devoted mother and community member.

“This has been a very difficult loss, not only for our family but for our entire community,” Ersilia Matarazzo’s aunt, Maureen said. “We all loved Ersilia very much. She was a fabulous mom who supported her three children, and a devoted daughter who has always been there for her parents.”

Ersilia Matarazzo was a member of the city’s School Committee, Board of Registrars, and Board of Assessors and was a second cousin of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr. She worked as a secretary at St. Anthony’s Church.

“She touched a lot of lives all around her,” her aunt said. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

She filed for divorce from her husband in November after 30 years of marriage after confiding in family members that he had been physically abusive.

Her husband, Emilio Matarazzo, was ordered held without bail in connection with her murder and is due back in court Jan. 18 for a pretrial hearing.

