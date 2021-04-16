Heartbroken family of slain trooper speaks out as man accused of striking him with car faces a judge

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The widow of fall State Tropper Thomas Devlin spoke outside of Lowell District Court Friday surrounded by her four children and a sea of support from the state police after the man accused of killing her husband appeared before a judge.

“Our hearts are shattered, these are our two girls and two boys our hearts are absolutely shattered that we lost Tommy,” she said.

Devlin died last fall, two years after he was struck by a car while conducting a routine traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica.

Kevin Francis of Haverhill is now facing upgraded charges that now include motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death of the 58-year-old trooper.

“He had approximately 11 seconds after seeing the lights and he did not, within those 11 seconds, either move over or slow down,” said prosecutor Edward Kim. “Rather he drifted into the breakdown lane.”

Devlin’s coworkers, including the head of the state police Colonel Christopher Mason, took the opportunity to shed light on the move over law in Massachusetts.

“The move over law is near and dear to our heart and the Devlin family connection to that law that you see today the tragic consequences when people fail to adhere to that law,” Mason said.

The heartbroken family sat in the front row of the courtroom with a promise to their loving husband and father.

“As hard as it is for all of us to be here, we would’t have missed this for the world because we owe it to Tommy, we owe it to get justice for him and justice for myself and the kids,” Devlin said.

Francis was released on personal recognizance and was ordered not to drive until the case is resolved.

He is due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)