WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Lou Gehrig Little League members are looking to step up security at a Worcester ballpark after its snack shack was recently ransacked.

The baseball field in Vernon Hill Park was found vandalized on Monday.

The snack shack was also left in disarray with trophies broken and about $400 worth of food stolen in addition to an expensive remote for the league’s new scoreboard.

Monika Korzep St. Dennis, a board member of the league, says this is a devastating setback.

“What happened the other day was just beyond unimaginable,” she said. “We’re just heartbroken for our kids, not for ourselves, it’s not about our hard work that went into it, but they’re taking away from our children.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the league replace the stolen items.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)