LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A funeral Mass for Marine officer who was killed last month during a NATO training exercise in Norway was held Tuesday morning in his hometown of Leominster.

Capt. Ross Reynolds, a 27-year-old Osprey pilot who joined the Marines in 2017, was one of four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed March 18 during a NATO drill in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle.

Reynolds, who just got married in February, was an Eagle Scout who graduated from Leominster High School and Worcester State University. Friends said they were heartbroken for his family and his wife Lana.

“My heart goes out to Lana, I can’t imagine being in her position,” said childhood friend Tiffany Thibodeau.

“I am so heartbroken for his wife and sister,” said family friend Bonnie Buckley.

The funeral Mass was held at St. Cecilia’s Church. It was followed by a private burial at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon.

Hundreds of people, including friends, family, fellow Marines, law enforcement officials, and Gov. Charlie Baker attended the funeral. A horse-drawn carriage carried Reynolds’ casket to the church.

“Ross was a wonderful kid, he’s what every mother dreams of having for a son,” said Gold Star wife Clair Freda. “He did his family, his community and his city proud.”

