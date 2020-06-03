Heartbroken McCourty hopes America will learn from death of George Floyd as he grieves loss of stillborn daughter

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots captain and longtime safety Devin McCourty says he has been dealing with a wide array of emotions as he watches the George Floyd protests play out across the county on the heels of the loss of his stillborn daughter.

“Emotions have been for me, so crazy within this last week,” McCourty told 7NEWS.

Floyd’s death has sparked an outcry across America and McCourty says the tragic incident has hit him especially hard.

“The George Floyd video took off right as we found out we lost our third child and I remember just sitting there over the past weekend just heartbroken,” McCourty explained.

As McCourty and his wife continue to grieve the loss of their stillborn daughter, the veteran NFL star says he is trying to find strength in the midst of social injustice.

“As much as this hurts, maybe God is telling me a story that my daughter wasn’t meant to be here, and experience this, and come into the world at this time,” McCourty said.

McCourty says he hopes that every American can learn from Floyd’s death and move forward by making positive changes.

“My core has been shaken but I think from this you just hope that we can now continue to move, that’s all you can hope for,” McCourty said. “Not everybody is going to be the next Martin Luther King…not everybody is going to fall into that boat but you can do something and that something can make a huge difference in the community.”

McCourty is slated to be honored next week by a local organization for helping children turn their lives around.

