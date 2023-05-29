NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner in Nahant is calling for change after his beloved pet was mauled to death by a coyote.

Chris Del Dotto said “his worst nightmare came true” when his silky terrier JJ was attacked by the coyote just steps from his front door and didn’t appear scared by his attempts to fend it off.

“They’re very aggressive in this town,” Del Dotto said. “This is the second time I’ve had an encounter with them, and this time they got my dog.”

The town of Nahant brought in trained sharp-shooters earlier this year in an attempt to control the coyote population but Del Dotto says more must be done.

“Our dog was a part of family and it was ripped from us,” Del Dotto added. “Co-existing with coyotes, what does that mean, do we have to sit there and let our dogs be eaten?”

