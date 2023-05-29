NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner in Nahant is calling for change after his beloved pet was mauled to death by a coyote.

Chris Del Dotto said his dog JJ was attacked by the coyote just steps from his front door and didn’t appear scared by his attempts to fend it off.

“They’re very aggressive in this town,” Del Dotto said. “This is the second time I’ve had an encounter with them, and this time they got my dog.”

Nahant brought in trained sharp-shooters earlier this year in an attempt to control the coyote population.

