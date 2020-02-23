‘Heartbroken’: Plymouth residents upset after 9/11 memorial vandalized

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating vandalism of a 9/11 memorial in Plymouth that has left the memorial’s organizer “heartbroken,” but local firefighters are vowing a quick fix.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism Sunday morning found a statue of a policeman had been knocked off its base, next to a beam from one of the twin towers, and broken on the ground. Several lamps around the property were also broken.

The memorial has not been vandalized since 2002. The damage came a week after Plymouth Rock and other historical statues around town were damaged by spray-paint, but police have not said if the vandalism is related.

Former selectman Dick Quintal, who took out a second mortgage to arrange for and build the memorial, said he was hurt by the vandalism.

“First I was angry, then I’m heartbroken,” Quintal said.

Plymouth Firefighters Union President Brian Baragwanath said he and other union member would work quickly to restore the memorial.

“Tomorrow I’m hoping to have it whipped back into shape,” Baragwanath said. “It’s easier said than done, but hopefully we can rally around this.”

