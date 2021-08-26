BOSTON (WHDH) - Reaction has been pouring in since the first blasts rang out near the Kabul airport Thursday morning and US lawmakers are split on how the nation should respond to the attack.

Local leaders offered their collective support to the service members and others who were killed and injured.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

“Our prayers are with those who have lost their lives today,” Senator Ed Markey said.

The Thursday morning explosions happened as the US continues its efforts to fully withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31.

7NEWS asked Senator Markey if the bombings should change that goal.

“I think we should make the August 31 deadline our goal,” he replied. “I think it’s very clear after what happened today that it’s a dangerous environment that all of our military personnel are being placed in as each hour goes by.”

Despite the deadly violence, Markey says he still believes it is the right time to bring American troops home.

“We’ve already seen that this mission is one that requires trillions of millions of dollars and the blood and treasure of American soldiers and others to be sacrificed,” he said. “It’s time for this war to come to an end.”

I am heartbroken about the two suicide bombs near the Kabul airport. I pray for US service members and Afghans killed, their families, and for the swift recovery of those injured. We must continue to focus on evacuating as many Americans and at-risk Afghans as safely as possible. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) August 26, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.)

Senator Elizabeth Warren also took to Twitter to denounce the attack and express her gratitude for the service members risking their lives to carry out the withdrawal.

America mourns for the brave U.S. service members and Afghans who lost their lives and those injured in this cowardly attack. We are grateful for the service members and other personnel who are carrying out this extremely difficult mission. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 26, 2021

Rep. James McGovern (D- Mass.)

“It is heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Afghanistan, said Rep. James McGovern. “We need to make sure we get them out to safety. We owe them that.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

“Heartbroken by the news of an attack and several casualties outside of the airport in Kabul,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote in a post on Twitter. “The US must continue to prioritize the swift evacuation of us citizens, allies and vulnerable Afghans seeking refuge.”

The US must continue to prioritize the swift evacuation of US citizens, allies and vulnerable Afghans seeking refuge.



Our efforts to save lives must not be deterred. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 26, 2021

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Representative Lori Trahan offered her support to the people still on the ground in Afghanistan and said she and her team will continue to monitor the developing situation closely.

I'm heartbroken to see this devastating news out of Kabul. My thoughts are with our brave servicemembers, diplomats, and partners on the ground in Afghanistan. My team and I will continue to monitor this situation closely. https://t.co/3zdZU7LXX0 — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) August 26, 2021

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.):

Representative Richard Neal took to Twitter and said lawmakers are continuing to coordinate with the State Department to help US citizens and Afghan allies evacuate safely.

The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking. I am grateful for the American troops who continue to do the work of heroes. We mourn the loss of life witnessed today and continue to coordinate with the @StateDept to assist U.S. citizens and our Afghan allies safely evacuate. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) August 26, 2021

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.):

Rep. Katherine Clark said her heart is with the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Devastated by the news coming out of #Kabul. My heart is with the families in mourning and those servicemembers, allies, and civilians still on the ground. We must continue the evacuation mission and urgently bring everyone to safety. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) August 26, 2021

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.):

Representative Auchincloss called the attack an atrocity and the deaths of the service members a tragedy. He said it is proof the president much complete the evacuations quickly and maintain the US counterterrorism mission in Afghanistan.

The terrorist attack on the Kabul airport is an atrocity and the deaths of more U.S. service-members a tragedy. It is further proof that the Biden administration must complete evacuations, quickly, and sustain a robust counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan, indefinitely. — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) August 26, 2021

After the Pentagon confirmed that Marines and one medic were among the dead, Senator Mitt Romney took to Twitter to write:

“They represented the very best and finest of America, laying down their lives to aid the most vulnerable in perilous circumstances.”

Horrific terrorist attacks outside Kabul airport. My heart breaks for the U.S. servicemembers wounded in the explosion and the innocent Afghan lives lost. I am inspired by the strength and compassion of our troops and pray for their safety. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 26, 2021

They represented the very best and finest of America, laying down their lives to aid the most vulnerable in perilous circumstances. This loss of life tears at our collective soul. God bless our fallen & wounded Marines, their families and all of our servicemembers in harm’s way. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 26, 2021

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also reacted to the attack saying, “I urge the Biden administration to reestablish our presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport so that we don’t leave our fellow citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind.”

