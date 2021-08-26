BOSTON (WHDH) - Reaction has been pouring in since the first blasts rang out near the Kabul airport Thursday morning and US lawmakers are split on how the nation should respond to the attack.
Local leaders offered their collective support to the service members and others who were killed and injured.
Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)
“Our prayers are with those who have lost their lives today,” Senator Ed Markey said.
The Thursday morning explosions happened as the US continues its efforts to fully withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31.
7NEWS asked Senator Markey if the bombings should change that goal.
“I think we should make the August 31 deadline our goal,” he replied. “I think it’s very clear after what happened today that it’s a dangerous environment that all of our military personnel are being placed in as each hour goes by.”
Despite the deadly violence, Markey says he still believes it is the right time to bring American troops home.
“We’ve already seen that this mission is one that requires trillions of millions of dollars and the blood and treasure of American soldiers and others to be sacrificed,” he said. “It’s time for this war to come to an end.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.)
Senator Elizabeth Warren also took to Twitter to denounce the attack and express her gratitude for the service members risking their lives to carry out the withdrawal.
Rep. James McGovern (D- Mass.)
“It is heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Afghanistan, said Rep. James McGovern. “We need to make sure we get them out to safety. We owe them that.”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)
“Heartbroken by the news of an attack and several casualties outside of the airport in Kabul,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote in a post on Twitter. “The US must continue to prioritize the swift evacuation of us citizens, allies and vulnerable Afghans seeking refuge.”
Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)
Representative Lori Trahan offered her support to the people still on the ground in Afghanistan and said she and her team will continue to monitor the developing situation closely.
Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.):
Representative Richard Neal took to Twitter and said lawmakers are continuing to coordinate with the State Department to help US citizens and Afghan allies evacuate safely.
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.):
Rep. Katherine Clark said her heart is with the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.
Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.):
Representative Auchincloss called the attack an atrocity and the deaths of the service members a tragedy. He said it is proof the president much complete the evacuations quickly and maintain the US counterterrorism mission in Afghanistan.
After the Pentagon confirmed that Marines and one medic were among the dead, Senator Mitt Romney took to Twitter to write:
“They represented the very best and finest of America, laying down their lives to aid the most vulnerable in perilous circumstances.”
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also reacted to the attack saying, “I urge the Biden administration to reestablish our presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport so that we don’t leave our fellow citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind.”
