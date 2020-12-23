Heartfelt video shows troopers comforting girl who was allegedly abducted by mother

(WHDH) — Heartfelt dashcam video showed troopers comforting a 5-year-old girl on the side of the highway after she was allegedly abducted by her mother.

The girl was taken by her non-custodial mother in Colorado and found during a traffic stop in Ohio on Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers could be seen comforting and talking with the crying girl before they walked her back to their cruiser.

The girl’s mother, 22-year-old Christine Mascarenas, was taken into custody, WCPO-TV reported.

Authorities told the news outlet that the girl’s father had full custody of the child.

The girl was reportedly spending some time with her grandparents on Dec. 9 and was abducted by her mother at some point after that.

Mascarenas was booked into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

