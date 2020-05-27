Heartwarming assist going viral: Plymouth siblings work together to dunk basketball

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A viral video circulating the internet is offering a bright spot in an otherwise dark time.

The video is of 7-year-old Tomas MacCurtain of Plymouth lowering the family basketball hoop so that his older sister Abbey can take it to the rim — an act so simple yet so meaningful to so many.

Tomas said he did it, “so she can actually play with us because she can’t really throw the ball in because it’s too high.”

Abby is living with Leigh’s Syndrome, a mitochondrial condition that affects her mental and movement abilities.

She and Tomas are inseparable.

“He’s so good with her, he’s always thinking about her, every activity you can do,” their father Greg said.

Abby has even participated in a few marathons.

Greg is a firefighter at Logan Airport and he raises money through their runs for Massachusetts General Hospital and the doctors who treat his daughter.

“We’ve always from day one wanted to get her story out, her diagnosis out, to try and raise money for a cure,” he said.

Of all the everyday acts of love Abby inspires, her father never imagined this one would grow to be so big.

He said he hopes that his daughter’s infectious joy will spread to others during this difficult time and beyond.

“She’s such a ray of sunshine,” Greg said. “This is every day for her.”

