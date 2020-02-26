Heartwarming photo of boy, pooch serving timeout side-by-side goes viral

A trouble-making toddler got a helping paw from a lovable giant.

Jillian Smith, a mom in Norwalk, Ohio shared a post that shows her English Mastiff, Dash and toddler, Peyton, serving a timeout side-by-side and now, the photo is going viral.

Garnering over 43,000 shares and 2,000 likes and comments, Smith’s caption reads, ” When you’re in time out but your best pal wont let you serve your time alone”.

Boy’s best friend indeed.

