BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A back-to-school assembly in Brockton on Friday featured a heartwarming surprise that no one saw coming.

Army dad, Sgt. Steven Wilson, walked into Brookfield Elementary School to surprise his sons, Henry and Jameson, after having been deployed to Poland since last year.

It all started with Henry getting the Patience Award — and when he looked up, there was his dad. Pure shock, then tears, and then a heartwarming hug that stopped the room.

“My kids are my everything,” Wilson said. “Being on American soil is the greatest thing ever.”

For Wilson, every second of the surprise homecoming made the months apart from his boys worth it.

His wife, Kristen, said, “It’s definitely been tough, it’s been a lot of ups and downs but we’re happy he’s home.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)