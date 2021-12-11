WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WHDH)– A local coffee shop in Wakefield, Rhode Island recently added an unexpected item to its holiday menu: Christmas trees!

Caf Bar owner Alexandra Boutroz said she was inspired to give back to the community after she saw a post on Facebook in which a single mother pleaded for help providing a Christmas tree for her child.

“We have two boys, and the woman I think was a single mother and had a boy, and I promised that she would get a tree for him that year,” said Boutroz.

Boutroz asked her husband to go out and purchase a few Christmas trees and place them outside the coffee shop for free.

The trees were gone within one hour, according to the Caf Bar owner.

“So then we said okay let’s go get a few more, and go get a few more, and then the community kind of jumped in and said can I donate a tree,” said Boutroz.

Boutroz said she wanted to give back to the community after they helped keep her cafe going amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Really, it’s the community that keeps us going. Throughout the pandemic when things were really tight and tough, they’ve been our rocks,” said Boutroz.

The trees are being given out on a first-come, first-serve, come as you need basis.

The Caf Bar crew hopes this new addition to their menu will help brew a bit of kindness and compassion ahead of Christmas.

“It’s just been really sweet and heartwarming,” said Boutroz. “It’s really been the community who has helped support us and get the message out there.”

