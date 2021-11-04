As Maine National Guard Ssgt. Jason Legendre walked through the doors of the York, Maine police station, his wife, Jaime Legendre, ran toward him in astonishment before leaping into his arms.

Jason has served in the National Guard for eight years and spent the past year deployed.

He decided to surprise his wife with his return at the police station where she works as an administrative assistant.

A camera in the lobby captured the heartwarming reunion.

