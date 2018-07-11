Heartwarming video shows police officers helping homeless woman celebrate her birthday

(WHDH) — Police officers in Staten Island, New York, were recently caught on video helping a homeless woman celebrate her birthday.

Footage posted to Facebook by Mandie Dee shows New York Police Department officers singing happy birthday while carrying a meal over to a woman they refer to as Lisa.

“It’s a good reminder to our community that our officers truly do care about the public they serve every day,” Dee wrote alongside the heartwarming clip.

The video has gained more than 30,000 views.

( Video Credit: Mandie Dee via Storyful)

