Heartwarming video: Winnie-the-Pooh comforts disabled boy at Disney World

(WHDH) — A family visiting Disney World recently captured a heartwarming moment as Winnie-the-Pooh took time to comfort a young disabled boy at the resort in Orlando, Florida.

Jessie Barber shared a video of the touching encounter on Facebook and shared a message for other parents of disabled children who know what it’s like to meet strangers who don’t know how to interact with the child.

Barber’s caption read, “This Winnie the Pooh melted my heart and knew exactly what to do!”

The video has been viewed more than 15 million times.

