Heat advisory continues for most of Mass. with feels-like temps up to 100 degrees

BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory remains in effect for most of Massachusetts with tropical air and temperatures back in the 90s making it feel close to 100 degrees for some communities.

All of the Bay State, excluding the Islands and parts of Western Mass., are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.

Tuesday is expected to mark a second heat wave of the year for some towns and cities.

People are being reminded to drink plenty of water, try to stay in an air-conditioned room, and to limit strenuous activities.

A few spotty storms are projected for this afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and gusty winds.

