BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity is expected to ramp up over the next several days in Massachusetts.

Temperatures are projected to reach into the low to high 90s Wednesday through Saturday, which would clinch the state’s third heat wave of the year.

A heat advisory is slated to go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for all of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands.

The heat index will near 100 degrees that day.

An excessive heat watch has been issued from Thursday morning through Friday evening for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester, and Suffolk counties.

The heat index will near 105 degrees in those areas.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey declared a citywide heat emergency and announced the opening of cooling centers.

For those who cannot avoid being outside, experts say to make sure to stay hydrated and stay in a shaded area.

“I think it’s a common misconception that the heat is uncomfortable but I think it’s also important to note that the heat can be dangerous,” Brigham and Women’s Dr. Andrew Eyre.

It is normal to feel a little sticky and uncomfortable in temperatures like this but the public should be mindful of symptoms like headaches, aches and nausea.

“And especially when you get to the point that you’re confused or having a tough time functioning, that’s a sign that’s really on the more dangerous side of the spectrum of heat-related injuries,” Eyre said.

People are encouraged to check in on the elderly and vulnerable and reminded not to leave pets or children in cars.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 80s with lower humidity by Sunday.

