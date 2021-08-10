BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity is expected to ramp up over the next several days in Massachusetts.

Temperatures are projected to reach into the low to mid-90s Wednesday through Saturday, which would signify the state’s third heat wave of the year.

A heat advisory is slated to go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for all of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands.

The heat index will near 100 degrees that day.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for Thursday for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester, and Suffolk counties.

The heat index will near 105 degrees in those areas that day.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 80s with lower humidity by Sunday.

Heat advisory tomorrow, heat index near 100. Excessive heat watch Thursday, heat index near 105. pic.twitter.com/JM7ULwtZQZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 10, 2021

All about that heat after today… low to mid 90s settle in for several days. High humidity too. pic.twitter.com/nYfAh2aWW7 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 10, 2021

