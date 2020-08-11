Heat advisory extended for most of Bay State as high temperatures, humidity stays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory for most of Massachusetts has been extended into Wednesday as residents deal with soaring temperatures and high humidity.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester and Suffolk counties.

Southern New Hampshire is also under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to mid-90s, with the heat index between 95 and 102 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to mark the third heat wave in Boston this summer.

Temperatures are also projected to reach up to the 90s on Wednesday followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The public is reminded to drink plenty of water, try to stay in a cool place, use sunscreen, not leave children or pets in vehicles, and to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and muscle aches.

