Heat advisory in effect for parts of Mass. as Boston copes with 2nd heat wave of summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parts of Massachusetts will remain under a heat advisory until Tuesday night as Boston copes with its second heat wave of the summer.

A heat advisory went into effect for several counties in the Bay State beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, including Essex, Franklin, Hampshire, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, Hampden, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties. It has since been expanded to include Southern Worcester County.

The advisory is projected to last until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An air quality alert has also been issued for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

An air quality alert has also been issued for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Temperatures climbed into the low to mid-90s across much of Massachusetts, which put Boston in its third consecutive day of reaching more than 90 degrees.

The heat, combined with the humidity, made temperatures feel like they were between 95 and 100 degrees.

The heat, combined with the humidity, made temperatures feel like they were between 95 and 100 degrees.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, the National Weather Service warned.

The public is urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

On Wednesday, highs will likely hit close to 90 degrees before the temperatures and humidity drop on Thursday.

