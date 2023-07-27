A heat advisory took effect for most of southern New England Thursday as the region enters a series of several days with expected hot weather.

Heat advisories are scheduled to return on Friday and Saturday, encompassing all of Connecticut and Rhode Island as well as most of Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, southern Vermont and portions of Maine.

The advisories come as temperatures are forecast to push past 90 degrees, with head index, feels-like temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in some spots.

Indeed, Thursday saw a feels like temperature of 102 degrees in Norwood and 103 degrees in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Officials have shared tips to stay safe during the heat advisory, including advice to limit outdoor activities, seek shade and stay hydrated.

In Boston, the splash pad on the Rose Kennedy Greenway was busy Thursday afternoon with community members jumping at an opportunity to cool off.

Nearby, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission had rolled out a water truck in Chinatown, offering water to help people stay hydrated. The truck is scheduled to remain in place for the rest of the week.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency Thursday morning, highlighting cooling centers open on Thursday and Friday and directing community members to open splash pads and pools around Boston.

Outside Boston, Nantasket Beach in Hull was also busy Thursday, as was the International Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach, where sculptors were sweating it out while working on their sand creations.

Cooler weather is forecast for Sunday. In the meantime, though, heat is not the only threat, with severe storms beginning to roll across New England Thursday afternoon.

