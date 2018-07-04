BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory issued for most of Massachusetts on the Fourth of July is not going to stop the performers at Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular show on the Esplanade.

Heat and humidity continue to grip Massachusetts, with temperatures expected to reach in the low-90s for cities and towns away from the coast. Coastal areas will have temperatures that reach into the high 80s.

All of Massachusetts, aside from the Cape and the Islands, and points west, is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m.

Heat Advisory in effect again tomorrow through 8pm for heat indices ("feels like") between 95-100°… So… not quite as hot as today. pic.twitter.com/vPafFnwHRC — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) July 4, 2018

For those headed to the Esplanade to watch the fireworks, make sure to pack extra water; however, leave the coolers at home.

Grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks and large coolers are not permitted. As a way to provide shade, concertgoers are welcome to bring pop-up tents during the day. Clear plastic water bottles are OK to bring, but glass bottles and cans will not be permitted.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is packed with well-known performers, including Newton-raised Rachel Platten, known for her hit “Fight Song,” and the Grammy-winning duo “The Indigo Girls.”

