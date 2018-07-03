Heat and humidity continues to strike Massachusetts, leaving the majority of the state in a heat advisory Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-90’s for many cities; however, temperatures will feel around 100 degrees due to the dew point.

High heat later today… widespread low to mid 90s. pic.twitter.com/CYIVnwSkSx — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 3, 2018

All of Massachusetts, besides the Cape and the Islands, are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat advisory in place for most of southern New England. Expection is the Cape/Islands. pic.twitter.com/obb4s2Qote — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 3, 2018

A few showers could pop up around 4 p.m. as a week cool front slowly sags into the area, 7News meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his recent weather blog. These scattered storms could drop around two inches of rain.

Heat combined with humidity is expected to linger into Thursday before breaking Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

