Heat and humidity continues to strike Massachusetts, leaving the majority of the state in a heat advisory Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-90’s for many cities; however, temperatures will feel around 100 degrees due to the dew point.
All of Massachusetts, besides the Cape and the Islands, are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A few showers could pop up around 4 p.m. as a week cool front slowly sags into the area, 7News meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his recent weather blog. These scattered storms could drop around two inches of rain.
Heat combined with humidity is expected to linger into Thursday before breaking Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
