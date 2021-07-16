BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory has been issued for most of eastern Massachusetts with heat index values expected to reach triple-digit territory on Friday.

The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, and Suffolk counties from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The heat index could reach 100 degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, officials warned.

People are being urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

