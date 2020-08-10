Heat advisory issued for most of Mass. over next 2 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts are being told to drink plenty of water and try to stay in air-conditioned rooms as temperatures heat up across the state.

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of Middlesex, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Bristol, Worcester, Suffolk, Plymouth, Essex, and Franklin counties from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat advisory in effect for much of the area for today and tomorrow. Feels like temperatures today hit the mid 90s with upper 90s to near 100 on the way for tomorrow! Drink water, take breaks, find shade, find a beach, etc. pic.twitter.com/Cm3UFf2f4x — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) August 10, 2020

Temperatures are projected to reach into the low 90s Monday but mugginess will make it feel like temperatures are in the mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures could climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Along with drinking plenty of water and trying to stay in a cool place, the public is also being reminded to use sunscreen, not leave children or pets in vehicles, and to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and muscle aches.

