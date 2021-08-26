BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts through Thursday night due to feel-like temperatures that could climb into the 100s.

The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hamden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Bristol, Worcester, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Berkshire counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cape Cod and the Islands are excluded from the heat advisory.

Heat index values as high as 98 to 102 expected as hazy, humid conditions accompany 90-degree in most parts of the state.

Heat index near 100 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RgxXoBbVeY — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 26, 2021

Low to mid 90s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/aYFwHmaPoN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 26, 2021

The oppressive conditions may cause heat illnesses to occur, the National Weather Service warned.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said in an advisory. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

7Weather Meteorologist Chris Lambert noted that there will be no threat for thunderstorms for people who head to the beach to cool off.

No thunderstorm threat at the beach today… great place to cool off. Tomorrow, winds turn onshore, beaches cool first, inland cools late-day/evening. pic.twitter.com/ds450wc5Iz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 26, 2021

While temperatures will near 90 degrees on Friday, the weekend will bring drastically cooler conditions with highs in the low 70s.

Much, much cooler by Saturday. Low 70s for highs! pic.twitter.com/2BLyUTlmSH — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 26, 2021

For more, click here to to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)