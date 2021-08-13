BOSTON (WHDH) - The high heat and humidity are sticking around in Massachusetts, leading to dangerously hot conditions across the state.

Temperatures are projected to reach into the low to high 90s through Saturday, which would clinch the state’s third heat wave of the year.

A heat advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for all of the Bay State, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The heat index will near 100 degrees.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey declared a citywide heat emergency and announced the opening of cooling centers.

For those who cannot avoid being outside, experts say to make sure to stay hydrated and in a shaded area.

People are also urged to look out for symptoms of heat-related injuries, such as headaches, nausea, cramps, confusion, and trouble functioning.

The public is encouraged to check in on the elderly and vulnerable and reminded not to leave pets or children in cars.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 80s with lower humidity by Sunday.

