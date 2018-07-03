Heat advisory issued for most of Massachusetts on Fourth of July

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heat and humidity will continue to grip Massachusetts on the Fourth of July, leaving most of the state under a heat advisory.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low-90s for cities and towns away from the coast. Coastal areas will have temperatures in the high 80s. “Feels like” temperatures for most will near 100 degrees.

All of Massachusetts, aside from the Cape and the Islands, and points west, is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat Advisory in effect again tomorrow through 8pm for heat indices ("feels like") between 95-100°… So… not quite as hot as today. pic.twitter.com/vPafFnwHRC — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) July 4, 2018

There’s a slight chance for a spot storm Wednesday, but that chance should diminish in time for evening fireworks, 7News meteorologist Bri Eggers wrote in her weather blog.

Pops on the Esplanade tomorrow? What are your 4th of July plans? pic.twitter.com/BTkctpCoQv — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) July 4, 2018

The heat and humidity are expected to linger into Thursday before breaking Friday, according to Eggers.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

