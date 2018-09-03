BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures are heating up once again in Massachusetts, leaving much of the Bay State in a heat advisory.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Central Middlesex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.

Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth and Suffolk counties are under a heat advisory until 9 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-90s with the heat indices coming close to 100 degrees in some areas.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

