BOSTON (WHDH) - High temperatures and humidity are prompting another heat advisory for parts of eastern Massachusetts until Friday evening.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory that lasts from 1 to 6 p.m. for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.
Heat indices are expected to reach between 94 and 98 degrees.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
