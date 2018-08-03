BOSTON (WHDH) - High temperatures and humidity are prompting another heat advisory for parts of eastern Massachusetts until Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory that lasts from 1 to 6 p.m. for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.

Heat indices are expected to reach between 94 and 98 degrees.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)