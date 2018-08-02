Heat advisory issued for parts of eastern Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - High temperatures and humidity prompted a heat advisory for parts of eastern Massachusetts until Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory that goes through 6 p.m. for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90’s for most of eastern Massachusetts, with heat indexes reaching over 100 degrees.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
