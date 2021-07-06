BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity moved back in Tuesday, bringing with it the possibility of severe storms.

A heat advisory has been issued parts of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Isolated to scattered storms are slated to develop in the afternoon and could last through 8 p.m.

The strongest storms may be accompanied by damaging wind gusts.

Slight risk of severe storms this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/MvuHWnaluo — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 6, 2021

Hot and humid today, near 90. Isolated to scattered storms develop this afternoon. We'll watch for damaging wind gusts in the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/nPWe21IYRO — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 6, 2021

Heat and humidity make a comeback for a couple days. Heat advisory in place for the next couple afternoons. pic.twitter.com/FfDzEJrNvM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 6, 2021

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest forecast updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)