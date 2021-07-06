BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity moved back in Tuesday, bringing with it the possibility of severe storms.
A heat advisory has been issued parts of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening.
People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.
Isolated to scattered storms are slated to develop in the afternoon and could last through 8 p.m.
The strongest storms may be accompanied by damaging wind gusts.
