BOSTON (WHDH) - Across the Bay State, people are bracing for a third day of temperatures over 90 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of Eastern and Western Massachusetts with the heat index expected to reach between 95 and 99 degrees.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room if possible.

Some school districts have planned to release students early or have canceled class all together due to the heat.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has declared a heat emergency for the city through Tuesday, allowing for multiple cooling centers to open.

Heat advisory in place today… temps run in the mid 90s for many this afternoon. It'll feel a couple degrees hotter too with some mugginess. pic.twitter.com/pfoHsTb9Pa — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 7, 2021

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)