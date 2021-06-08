BOSTON (WHDH) - High heat sticks around in Massachusetts, prompting another heat advisory for parts of the Bay State on Tuesday.

The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for the majority of Eastern Mass., as well as parts of Central and Western Mass.

Heat advisory up again today. pic.twitter.com/T5sEmZx8Yw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 8, 2021

The heat index is expected to reach around 95 degrees as temperatures surpass 90 degrees and the mugginess sticks around.

Some communities recorded a heat wave Monday , including Boston, Lawrence and Fitchburg.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room if possible.

Scattered showers are slated to develop Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it localized downpours.

Scattered storms develop this afternoon, most widespread late-day/early evening. Localized downpours. pic.twitter.com/uVC5NYEQMZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 8, 2021

The heat and possibility for storms sticks around into Wednesday before temperatures drop into the 70s on Thursday.

