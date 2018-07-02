Heat advisory issued throughout Massachusetts as dangerously high temps continue

BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat wave is expected to continue into the workweek, bringing dangerous conditions to parts of Massachusetts.

Boston hit 90 degrees for the third straight day Sunday morning, making it an official heat wave in the city. Residents won’t beat the heat just yet, as Monday’s high temperatures reach around 95 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts, excluding the coastline, the Cape and the Islands.

Low to mid 90s inland today. Combined with muggy air, it'll feel more like 100. Heat advisory is in place. pic.twitter.com/WfVQQLgeRI — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 2, 2018

The City of Boston declared a heat emergency Friday, giving people different options to stay cool.

“We are going to be opening up citywide cooling centers, we are going have 18 pools open,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said. “We’re asking people to dress appropriately. We’re asking people to drink plenty of water as well.”

City leaders are reminding everyone to be aware of the dangers the heat can bring. They ask people to keep pets and children out of hot cars and check on children and people over 65. It is also important to stay hydrated, keep cool in air-conditioned areas and rest.

Fireworks, which are illegal across the state, also pose an even greater risk during the heat.

“We’re going to have a lot of dry wood around houses. We’re asking people to be very careful,” XX said. “We want to make sure that people are safe and have a safe experience.”

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)