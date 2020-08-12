BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity is sticking around for another day in Massachusetts.

Parts of Middlesex, Essex, Hampden, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester and Suffolk counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are projected to reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 95 to 100 degrees.

Boston struck its third heat wave of 2020 on Tuesday.

A cold front moving through the area could trigger a few afternoon storms mainly south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Thursday temperatures will remain in the upper 80s but there will be less humidity.

The public is reminded to drink plenty of water, try to stay in a cool place, use sunscreen, not leave children or pets in vehicles, and to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and muscle aches.

